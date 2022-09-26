Adam Gilchrist opines Tim David should be included in Australia's T20I WC squad in place of THIS cricketer

Tim David

Australian cricket legends Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh have opined that power-hitter Tim David should be in the side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup at home and believe the team management should take a call on whether to include either of Steve Smith or Marcus Stoinis in the XI for the showpiece event beginning on October 16.

Though David managed just 18 and two for Australia in the first two matches of the T20I series against India, the 26-year-old was in blazing form in the third match, smashing a half-century in the final game in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The cricketer, whose maiden T20I call-up for Australia -- David has played 14 T20Is for Singapore as well -- has come on the back of a productive domestic T20 league season and playing franchise cricket around the world, including the Indian Premier League. He has impressed both Gilchrist and Waugh with the power with which he hits the ball.

"Tim David should have a place in that XI," Fox Cricket commentator Gilchrist was quoted as saying by ICC. "His power and the way he has taken it on...and seeing what we have seen from him over the last 18 months all around the world, it is really in all different conditions and they (opposition teams) will fear him coming in.

"It is a role that Australia have never really tried to fill, having someone who knows they are only going to get 15 or 20 balls (to make an impact)."

Waugh had a similar take on David. "I have got Tim David in the XI at this stage," Waugh said. "That could change with form, but that looks a pretty good side to me," he added.

However, the legendary players differed on who should make way for David in the side. While Waugh left out batting stalwart and former skipper Steve Smith out of his best side, Gilchrist felt the pressure was on Marcus Stoinis to hold on to his spot.

Smith has been off-color on the India tour having reached double figures once in three outings, while Stoinis skipped the tour to recover from a side strain he picked up against New Zealand at Cairns earlier this month.

"Marcus Stoinis seems to be the man under pressure at the moment," Gilchrist said. "But I think Tim David should have a place in that XI. Unfortunately, that best XI is going to have 12 players in it and I don't know who I am going to leave out," he added.

Adam Gilchrist`s best Australia XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Mark Waugh`s best Australia XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.