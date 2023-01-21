'Acha future hai tera': Rohit Sharma humorously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal as he gives tour of Raipur dressing room

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

After securing a 12-run victory in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18), Team India is now looking to clinch the ongoing three-match series against the Kiwis on Saturday (January 21) when the two sides will face off in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This will be the first international match to be held at the 65,000-capacity stadium in the capital city of Chhattisgarh state.

Ahead of the match, star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal decided to give fans an inside look at the team’s dressing room, but was hilariously roasted by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during one segment.

In the most recent episode of Chahal TV, the 32-year-old cricketer was seen giving viewers an inside look at the facilities in the dressing room, from the plush chairs to the massage table and the food counter.

In the video uploaded by BCCI’s official Twitter handle on Friday, Chahal can be seen jokingly asking Ishan Kishan about his contribution to the latter’s double century, which he made against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month (December 10, 2022).

Indian skipper Rohit also made a brief appearance in the video and humorously roasted Chahal with his one-liner. As Chahal was describing the amenities inside the dressing room, Rohit cheekily said to him, "Accha future hai tera" (You have a bright future). The lighthearted exchange between the two cricketers was a delight to watch and provided a glimpse into the camaraderie between the Indian team members.

WATCH:

It will be intriguing to see if Yuzvendra Chahal can outshine Kuldeep Yadav in the starting XI. Given Kuldeep's impressive form with the ball of late, it seems unlikely. It would be surprising if India opts to alter their winning combination.

READ| India vs New Zealand match preview: Check out stats and records that can be broken in 2nd ODI