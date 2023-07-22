Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Final live

The Indian team remains undefeated in the tournament and is determined to secure yet another victory against their arch-rivals, Pakistan A.

After defeating Bangladesh A in the semi-final match, India A is now preparing to face its arch-rival, Pakistan A, in the highly anticipated final match on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match will take place at the prestigious R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, commencing at 2 pm IST.

During the semi-final match against Bangladesh A, India A managed to set a challenging score of 211 for their opponents to chase. Bangladesh A, unfortunately, fell short and were all out for 160, resulting in a 51-run victory for India A.

Let us check out the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming and other details below.

When will be the India A vs Pakistan A Final match played?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be played on Sunday, 23 July 2023.

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A Final match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will start at 2 pm IST.

Where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Final Match live streaming?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website in India.

When and where to watch the live telecast of India A vs Pakistan A Final match on television?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar.

Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.

