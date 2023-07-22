Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Final live

Headlines

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Final live

The Indian team remains undefeated in the tournament and is determined to secure yet another victory against their arch-rivals, Pakistan A.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After defeating Bangladesh A in the semi-final match, India A is now preparing to face its arch-rival, Pakistan A, in the highly anticipated final match on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match will take place at the prestigious R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, commencing at 2 pm IST.

During the semi-final match against Bangladesh A, India A managed to set a challenging score of 211 for their opponents to chase. Bangladesh A, unfortunately, fell short and were all out for 160, resulting in a 51-run victory for India A.

Let us check out the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming and other details below.

When will be the India A vs Pakistan A Final match played?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be played on Sunday, 23 July 2023.

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A Final match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will start at 2 pm IST.

Where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Final Match live streaming?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website in India.

When and where to watch the live telecast of India A vs Pakistan A Final match on television?

The India A vs Pakistan A final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

India A Squad:  Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar.

Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal.

READ| 'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

After WHO, DCGI issues alert against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

NEET PG 2023 Counselling dates announced, registrations to begin on July 27 at mcc.nic.in

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE