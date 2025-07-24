ACC meeting ends in deadlock, fate of Asia Cup 2025 hangs in balance as India's big call awaited

Eight teams will take part in the 19-match event, including the UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman, alongside five Test-playing Asian nations: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Annual General Meeting concluded in a stalemate in Dhaka on Thursday, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the region's cricketing future. The contentious meeting was adjourned without a conclusion after the crucial election for the vice-president was postponed, putting the official green light for the 2025 Asia Cup on hold.

The election, which had been postponed, was the main source of contention. The meeting could not be formally ended due to the main agenda item's failure, which left a power vacuum and delayed important decisions.

For cricket fans, the immediate consequence is the ambiguity surrounding the Asia Cup. While sources close to the developments indicate a strong "understanding" that the tournament will proceed, the lack of a formal announcement has left its fate hanging in the balance. "The decision regarding the Asia Cup will come soon. The venue and schedule will be announced too," said Mosin Naqvi, the head of the ACC and PCB, attempting to reassure the public after the meeting.

All eyes now turn to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the official hosts of the 2025 edition. The responsibility now lies with India to navigate the situation and make the final announcement. Adding a significant twist to the situation, it is understood that despite India holding hosting rights, the tournament is slated to be held in the UAE as a neutral venue.

The BCCI, whose representatives attended the meeting virtually, is reportedly finalising details with commercial partners before making a declaration. The cricket world now awaits India's "big call," which will hopefully clear the air and provide a definitive schedule for the much-anticipated 8-team tournament, tentatively scheduled for September.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history in Manchester, breaks Rohit Sharma's massive WTC record