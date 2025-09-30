ACC meet drama: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi forced to congratulate India, BCCI to take Asia Cup trophy issue to ICC

This came after the controversy where India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi following their victory over Pakistan in the final, citing his position as Pakistan's Interior Minister and political tensions.

India expressed strong objections during the Asian Cricket Council meeting held on Tuesday, September 30, confronting ACC chief and Pakistan cricket board chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding his involvement in the Asia Cup trophy controversy that arose during the post-match presentation after the final. India declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who subsequently took it into his possession.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, representing the BCCI at the meeting, posed challenging questions to Naqvi, criticizing him for not presenting the trophy to the victorious Indian team. Shukla emphasized that the trophy is owned by the ACC, not Naqvi personally, who had taken it to his hotel room. He insisted that the trophy should be properly handed over to India and urged the ACC to address the issue promptly.

This sparked a heated exchange between the BCCI and Naqvi, who claimed he was portrayed as a fool during the incident. He also mentioned that the Indian team had not formally communicated their refusal to accept the trophy from him. As the BCCI representative persisted with inquiries, Naqvi stated that such discussions would take place on a different platform, not during the meeting.

Naqvi's refusal to congratulate India

During the meeting, Naqvi declined to congratulate India on their tournament victory. Eventually, BCCI representative Ashish Shelar compelled him to offer congratulations. The BCCI reiterated their stance regarding the trophy, asserting that it must be returned to them. They even proposed to collect it directly from the ACC office.

Nevertheless, Naqvi remained unyielding, insisting that further discussions were necessary. He has yet to agree to return the trophy to India, leaving the BCCI infuriated, as they firmly believe the trophy rightfully belongs to them and that there is no further discussion needed.

The BCCI is set to lodge a formal complaint with the ICC regarding the issue.

During the post-match presentation, it was initially disclosed that India would not be receiving the trophy and medal that evening. However, Suryakumar Yadav later stated in a press conference that India was not given the opportunity to celebrate.

Footage surfaced showing an ACC official fleeing with the trophy, while BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia disclosed that the Asia Cup trophy had been taken to Naqvi's hotel room. India was prepared to accept the trophy from Emirates Board vice chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but the ACC denied the request.

