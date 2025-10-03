Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to be awarded a special gold medal. This recognition comes in light of his firm position against the Indian team and the BCCI amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the Asia Cup 2025, which saw India triumph over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. Naqvi, who also serves as the PCB chairman, embarrassed himself with his 'erratic' behavior after Team India declined to accept the trophy from him. Following India's refusal, Naqvi took the trophy to the ACC office in Dubai, further underscoring his problematic conduct.

India, the rightful champions of the Asia Cup 2025, have yet to receive their trophy and medals.

According to Pakistani news outlet The Nation, Naqvi is poised to receive the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Karachi. This honor is being awarded for what Pakistani officials describe as his "firm and principled stance" against Indian demands during the Asia Cup final.

Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, head of the Karachi Basketball Association, reportedly announced Naqvi's award. The Nation states that the accolade will be presented at a significant event in Karachi, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expected to be the chief guest.

During an ACC meeting held on Tuesday, various reports emerged claiming that Naqvi had apologized to the BCCI for the turmoil that ensued after the final. However, a day later, Naqvi firmly denied these reports and imposed an unusual condition regarding the return of the trophy to the title winners.

"Indian media thrives on lies, not facts. Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so. This fabricated nonsense is nothing but cheap propaganda, aimed only at misleading their own people," Naqvi wrote on X as quoted from Geo News.

"Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game. As ACC Chairman, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day, and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," he concluded.

The recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, played in the T20 format in the UAE, intensified tensions between the long-standing rivals India and Pakistan. In all three tournament matches against Pakistan, the Indian team refrained from shaking hands with their opponents.

Despite being the ACC president and expected to maintain neutrality, Naqvi openly backed the Pakistani team.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
