ACC calls Najam Sethi's comments baseless, says cricket calendar 2023-24 was sent to PCB on Dec 22

File Photo

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Friday for "vehemently refuting baseless allegations" of unilateral decision-making leveled against its president, Jay Shah, in relation to the continental body's two-year programme.

The ACC claimed unequivocally that PCB, along with other member nations, were issued the itinerary on December 22, 2022, but no communication was received from the latter.

On Thursday, Shah unveiled the ACC calendar 2023-24 and pathway structure for the continental body, as well as the ODI Asia Cup, which will take place in September.

Soon after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah took to social media to announce the ACC Calendar 2022-23, Najam Sethi, who recently replaced Ramiz Raja as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, responded to Shah's tweet by claiming he had 'unilaterally' presented the calendar.

“Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated,” Sethi said in a tweet.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

In response, ACC issued a statement dismissing Sethi's comments and clarifying how the calendar was authorized by ACC's Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee before being circulated to all participating members, including PCB, on December 22 of last year.

Asian Cricket Council responds to PCB Chairman’s social media comments

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure.

It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.

The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB.

In view of the above, Mr. Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC.

Asia Cricket Council

READ| ‘Did not receive chairman approval': Shahid Afridi on not selecting Sharjeel Khan in Pakistan’s ODI squad vs NZ