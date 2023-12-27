'Abuse hurled at my wife': South African star shares harrowing experience after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav

This incident occurred during the second T20I match between India and South Africa in Gqeberha earlier this month.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recently opened up about the backlash he faced online following his celebration upon dismissing Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. This incident occurred during the second T20I match between India and South Africa in Gqeberha earlier this month. Shamsi, known for his unique celebration, removed a boot and held it to his ear after successfully dismissing Suryakumar, who happened to be the captain of the Indian team during the series. Unfortunately, this gesture did not sit well with some Indian fans, leading to them targeting Shamsi and his wife on social media.

Shamsi, who has performed this celebration multiple times after taking a wicket, clarified that his intention behind it is never malicious towards anyone.

"People took it in a negative way; they thought it was disrespectful. I had so much abuse hurled at me. It was probably the worst it's ever been. There was also abuse hurled at my wife. I didn't appreciate that. It's uncalled for. It's fine if you want to have a dig at the players, but to involve family and say nasty things, that pushes it to another level," Shamsi told Cricbuzz.

Shamsi passionately encourages fellow players to stand up against social media trolls, rather than succumbing to their intimidation.

"I feel that if players don't say anything about it, then people think they have free license. More people need to speak up and say it's not OK. Yes, we're all trying our best. Yes, your team might not win or you might not agree with certain things. But you need to behave like a human being. You can't carry on like an animal," added Shamsi.

India and South Africa recently concluded a thrilling three-match T20I series, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Following this, India emerged victorious in the subsequent ODI series, triumphing with a 2-1 scoreline.

Currently, both teams are engaged in an intense battle in a two-match Test series. However, it is worth noting that Shamsi, a key player, is not included in the squad for the red-ball leg.

