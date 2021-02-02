Abu Dhabi T10 League: ROFL, half-naked player tries putting jersey as ball reaches boundary, others can't stop laughing

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is full of thrills and excitement with batsmen putting on a dazzling show. For the bowlers, only some manage to excel while others suffer. There are moments of brilliance in the field but there are some comical moments as well. In the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi, there was a moment that left everyone on the ground and in the broadcasting studio rolling on the floor laughing. The moment probably occurred due to the fielder not been prepared.

On social media, a video has occurred of the incident. The batsmen hit the ball towards the boundary. Team Abu Dhabi fielder Rohan Mustafa was probably changing his jersey due to the heat in Abu Dhabi. In a comical moment, the ball sped away to the boundary and Rohan Mustafa was seen putting his shirt on and attempting to stop the boundary. The moment made everyone laugh out loud, in particular with Nicholas Pooran the captain of the Northern Warriors side.

Northern Warriors dominate

Team Abu Dhabi was boosted by solid knocks from their skipper Luke Wright and a fifty from Joe Clarke and wicketkeeper Ben Duckett. Clarke smashed a fifty off just 24 balls which included five fours and three sixes while Duckett hit 31 off 17 balls. In response, Waseem Muhammad blasted 76 off 34 balls which included seven fours and six sixes. Muhammad was given good support from Lendl Simmons. Despite Jamie Overton's two wickets, Northern Warriors managed to win the match.

Northern Warriors are on top of Group A in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a positive Net Run rate of 1.933. Team Abu Dhabi is in the second position in Group B, having lost two out of their three games.