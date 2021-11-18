Abu Dhabi T10 League: Mohammad Amir pulls out of tournament due to THIS reason

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has pulled out of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 starting Friday, November 19 due to his bout with COVID-19. Amir informed on Twitter of his non-participation saying that he is fine and there is no need t worry.

Amir wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Hi everyone just wanted to say I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery."

Amir was supposed to play for the Bangla Tigers, alongside the likes of Shahid Afridi, Faf du Plessis and James Faulkner among others but unfortunately, will not be able to take part in the same now.

Amir, who last played for Pakistan more than a year ago wasn't happy with the team management and how he was treated, has since then become a globetrotter playing in leagues around the world. Amir played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and in the inaugural The Hundred for Eoin Morgan-led London Spirit.

Amir recently had an argument with the former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Twitter after Pakistan beat India in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The war of words soon became very ugly as Amir said something untoward to Harbhajan and then the latter responded to him saying, 'jaahil' and and he has put black spot on the world when he sold cricket, his self-respect and cheated with everyone.