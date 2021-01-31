Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for TAD vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

TAD vs PD T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: The match No 10 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League sees the Pune Devils and Team Abu Dhabi lock horns. While the new entrants Devils have had two starcly opposite games, Abu Dhabi side has had a poor start to their campaign.

Devils have won one and lost one, while Team Abu Dhabi have lost both their games and their qualification to the next round looks highly improbable now.

Dream11 Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils – 8th match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

TAD vs PD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Kennar Lewis, Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir

TAD vs PD Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (c), Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Playing XI

Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nasir Hossain, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils Match Details

The match begins at 5.30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 31.

Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett(w), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Luke Wright(c), Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Chris Morris, Tom Helm, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Chadwick Walton(w), Nasir Hossain(c), Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossain, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar

