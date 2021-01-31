Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for TAD vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021
TAD vs PD T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils Dream 11 Team Player List.
Team Abu Dhabi will take on Pune Devils in Match No 10 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League | T10
TAD vs PD T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: The match No 10 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League sees the Pune Devils and Team Abu Dhabi lock horns. While the new entrants Devils have had two starcly opposite games, Abu Dhabi side has had a poor start to their campaign.
Devils have won one and lost one, while Team Abu Dhabi have lost both their games and their qualification to the next round looks highly improbable now.
Dream11 Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils – 8th match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021
TAD vs PD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils
Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton
Batsmen: Kennar Lewis, Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Rohan Mustafa
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir
TAD vs PD Probable Playing XIs
Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (c), Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq
Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski
Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils My Dream11 Playing XI
Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nasir Hossain, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir
Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils Match Details
The match begins at 5.30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 31.
Squads
Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett(w), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Luke Wright(c), Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Chris Morris, Tom Helm, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien
Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Chadwick Walton(w), Nasir Hossain(c), Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossain, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar
