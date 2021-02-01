Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for PD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

PD vs BT T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Pune Devils and Bangla Tigers are sailing in the same boat as both the teams won just one game in the three games each of the sides played. While the Devils have lacked the explosiveness in their batting. the Tigers have been blown by one individual in the opposition.

As the next stage of the Abu Dhabi T10 League starts, both the teams would want to start the business end of the competition on winning note.

Dream11 Prediction – Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers – 2nd match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Also read Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for TAD vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

PD vs BT Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers

Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers My Dream11 Team

Also read Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Devon Thomas

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Irfan

PD vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (c), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (wk), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan

Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers My Dream11 Playing XI

Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Amir, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Irfan

Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

The match will begin at 5.30 IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (February 1).

Squads

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain(c), Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher(c), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores(w), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, David Wiese, Isuru Udana, Rameez Shahzad, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PD Dream11 Team/ BT Dream11 Team/ Pune Devils Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more