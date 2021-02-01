Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for PD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021
PD vs BT T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers Dream 11 Team Player List.
Pune Devils will take on Bangla Tigers in Match No 13 in Abu Dhabi T10 League | T10
PD vs BT T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Pune Devils and Bangla Tigers are sailing in the same boat as both the teams won just one game in the three games each of the sides played. While the Devils have lacked the explosiveness in their batting. the Tigers have been blown by one individual in the opposition.
As the next stage of the Abu Dhabi T10 League starts, both the teams would want to start the business end of the competition on winning note.
Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton
Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Devon Thomas
All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Karim Janat
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Irfan
PD vs BT Probable Playing XIs
Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza
Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (c), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (wk), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan
Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers My Dream11 Playing XI
Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Amir, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Irfan
Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers Match Details
The match will begin at 5.30 IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (February 1).
Squads
Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain(c), Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar
Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher(c), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores(w), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, David Wiese, Isuru Udana, Rameez Shahzad, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
