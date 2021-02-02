Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

NW vs DG T10 Dream 11: It's the game between two sides at the opposite ends of the spectrum and led by two of the biggest hitters in world cricket - Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. While Northern Warriors are comfortably placed in the points table with 3 wins in 4 games, Deccan Gladiators on the other hand are struggling to put together complete performances. Gladaiators need to fins the winning touch soon otherwise it could prove to be too late for the Pollard-led side as the business end of the tournament nears.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Nicholas Pooran, Waseem Muhammad, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rayad Emrit, Waseem Muhammad, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan

Mohammad Shahzad, Nicholas Pooran, Waseem Muhammad, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

The match will begin at 10 PM IST and takes place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Ansh Tandon, Waheed Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Nuwan Pradeep

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Sunil Narine, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Anwar Ali, Ravi Rampaul, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Aaron Summers, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prashant Gupta, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Ingram

