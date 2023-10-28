Headlines

'Absurd kind of bowling...': Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Nawaz after Pakistan's narrow defeat against SA

Pakistan has suffered four consecutive defeats in the 2023 World Cup, leaving them in sixth place on the points table and their chances of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria expressed his disappointment with Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz's performance in the team's 2023 World Cup match against South Africa in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

In a crucial moment of the game, captain Babar Azam entrusted Nawaz with the ball in the 48th over, when South Africa needed only five runs to secure victory with just one wicket remaining. Unfortunately, the Proteas emerged victorious as Keshav Maharaj struck a boundary off the second delivery of Nawaz's over.

Kaneria, a seasoned cricketer himself, was unimpressed by Nawaz's bowling exploits, as he believed the spinner failed to deliver under pressure. The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for the Pakistani team, who had fought hard throughout the match.

Kaneria strongly criticized Nawaz for delivering a loose ball at such a crucial moment in the match. He expressed his belief that even a part-time bowler like Iftikhar Ahmed would have performed better.

"It was an absurd kind of bowling from Mohammad Nawaz. Even Iftikhar Ahmed would have done a better job. But unfortunately, it's all but over for Pakistan in this World Cup," Kaneria said.

Kaneria further emphasized that the Pakistani cricket team could have effectively defended the target of 271 runs if they had employed a more aggressive fielding strategy against the South African tailenders. He also pointed out the team's significant number of extras conceded during the match.

"Pakistan conceded 21 extras. The situation would have been very different had they controlled the extras. It seems like the bowlers have not practiced bowling yorkers. They should have looked to attack more against the tailenders. Babar Azam's captaincy looked weak at that stage. He was too defensive. He should have at least kept a slip for the tailenders."

Pakistan has suffered four consecutive defeats in the 2023 World Cup, leaving them in sixth place on the points table and their chances of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

Next up for Pakistan is a crucial match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31st.

