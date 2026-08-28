‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Marizanne Kapp objects to Anaya Bangar’s WBBL clearance after Cricket Australia approval

Marizanne Kapp has called Anaya Bangar’s WBBL clearance ‘absolutely ridiculous’ after Cricket Australia approved her participation. Kapp questioned the decision as Bangar prepares to become the first transgender player to feature in the Women’s Big Bash League. The move has sparked debate.

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has spoken out against trans athlete Anaya Bangar’s eligibility for the WBBL. Recently, Anaya, who is Sanjay Bangar's child and underwent gender-affirming surgery in March, was cleared to play women’s community cricket in Australia.

Cricket Australia has approved Anaya for community cricket but set the bar higher for elite leagues. Under its ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’, Anaya can’t compete in top-level women’s cricket, including the WBBL, until March 2027. Even then, she’ll need to meet specific eligibility requirements, including keeping her testosterone levels below a set threshold. For now, she’s free to join any state or territory’s premier club competitions, as these count as community cricket.

Kapp made her position clear on Instagram, calling Cricket Australia’s clearance “absolutely ridiculous” and insisting it shouldn’t be allowed. She tagged the WBBL account to make sure the message reached league organizers and decision-makers.

Marizanne Kapp’s Instagram story on Anaya Bangar. pic.twitter.com/ofbDpVXYPi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2026

Jacqui Partridge, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity, confirmed Anaya is not eligible for the WBBL yet. For now, she can only play club-level competitions. Partridge explained that elite cricket falls under different rules than community competitions, so Anaya’s participation remains limited.

Globally, the rules are strict. Last year, the International Cricket Council banned transgender players from women’s elite cricket if they’d experienced male puberty. Anaya reportedly reached out to the BCCI for approval but never got a response. A senior BCCI official later said the board hasn’t taken a position despite the ICC’s ban.

Looking ahead, Anaya hopes to make her mark with strong performances in club cricket, aiming to draw the attention of WBBL franchises. “I want to reach a point where I’m seen as a normal cricketer playing against some of the best players in the world,” she said.

But Anaya’s journey hasn’t been easy. She’s spoken before about harassment from fellow cricketers. “There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves,” she revealed last year. “One person openly insulted me, then turned around and asked to sit beside me and for my photos. There was another time, back in India, when I told a veteran cricketer about my situation. He just said, ‘Let’s go in the car, I want to sleep with you.’”

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