'Absolutely disgraceful': Glenn Maxwell on online threats to Aaron Finch's wife Amy due to his poor form

Australian limited-overs skipper has not been in run-scoring form since T20I series against India and just scored 13 runs in two innings against NZ.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Online trolling and abuse has become a common feature in this day and age and the latest target being Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch's wife Amy. Amy finch was subjected to vile abuse and online attacks due to her husband's lack of form in the recent few matches over the last couple of months.

Finch, who is currently leading his country in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, has just scored 13 runs in the two games, thus far, while he averages just 15 in the last 26 T20 innings, including the IPL, BBL and international cricket.

However, it was unfortunate for Amy to be at the receiving end of the abuse and hate of fans/people frustrated due to her husband's poor form in the shortest format. However, Amy wasn't backing down that easily and hit back at the troller saying it was important to give it back as it was happening 'far too often'.

One of the users commented on her Instagram post saying, "Tell your husband to step up by his captaincy bloody loser f***ing a**hole b***h because of him I lost my all money (sic)."

Giving it back to the abusive troller, Amy wrote, “Part of me doesn’t want to give this individual the satisfaction of a response, but this kind of crap happens far too often!

“I don’t appreciate it, neither does my husband who is battling and doing everything he possibly can to get back into the runs.

“Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go and get a bloody life.

“This isn’t even one of the worst that has come my way, but I’ve had enough!

This isn't the first time that a wife or a girlfriend (WAGs) of cricketers have faced abuse because of their husband's lack of form in cricket. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are prime examples of this, as the actor-producer has faced many such threats and attacks in the past.

Finch's teammate and one of the best mates, Glenn Maxwell couldn't hold himself from reacting to the same, as his Indian-origin fiance Vini Raman has gone through the same in the past.

Taking to Twitter, Maxwell wrote, "People, this needs to stop!!! It is absolutely pathetic!! We’re all human beings, how about practicing being a half decent one!! Absolutely disgraceful!!!!"

Australia are currently 0-2 behind in the five-match series against New Zealand. While New Zealand won the first game pretty comfortably by 53 runs, the second one was a nail-biter as Australia fell short of New Zealand's score of 219 by just 4 runs.

