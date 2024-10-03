Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

'Absolute rubbish': CSK physio slams Harbhajan Singh for saying MS Dhoni 'punched screen' after loss to RCB in IPL

Harbhajan, who was fulfilling his commentary duties in Bengaluru, alleged that Dhoni lost his composure that day and vented his frustration by punching a screen.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

'Absolute rubbish': CSK physio slams Harbhajan Singh for saying MS Dhoni 'punched screen' after loss to RCB in IPL
File Photo
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has recently come under criticism from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) physiotherapist Tommy Simsek for his comments regarding MS Dhoni's anger. During a recent interaction, Harbhajan recounted the post-match events following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory over CSK in a thrilling clash that secured their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The match took place at RCB's home ground in the final league stage game of the season, with RCB trailing the five-time champions by just two points in the points table. In order to secure a spot in the playoffs, RCB needed to win by 18 runs or more due to their inferior net run rate. They achieved this by defeating CSK, knocking them out of contention as well.

Harbhajan, who was fulfilling his commentary duties in Bengaluru, alleged that Dhoni lost his composure that day and vented his frustration by punching a screen as he made his way back to the dressing room.

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens," Harbhajan said in an interaction with Sports Yaari.

The former Indian spinner faced criticism for his remarks about Dhoni, with CSK's physiotherapist, Tommy Simsek, dismissing the allegations. The coach labeled it as fake news and absolute nonsense.

"This is absolute Rubbish! MSD did not break anything and I have never seen him aggressive after any match. Fake news!" Simsek said while commenting on an Instagram post that had shared Harbhajan's comment on Dhoni.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

