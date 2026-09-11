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'Absolute champion': Sourav Ganguly shuts down Mohammed Shami 'neglect' talk, addresses 2027 ODI World Cup status

Sourav Ganguly has addressed concerns over Mohammed Shami’s absence from India’s plans, insisting the veteran pacer is “not being neglected”. Ganguly also clarified the situation surrounding Shami’s chances of featuring in the ODI World Cup as India assess their bowling options.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

'Absolute champion': Sourav Ganguly shuts down Mohammed Shami 'neglect' talk, addresses 2027 ODI World Cup status
Sourav Ganguly has called Mohammed Shami an 'absolute champion'. (Courtesy: X)
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Sourav Ganguly shot down talk about Mohammed Shami being “neglected” by Indian selectors, saying the veteran pacer “has played a lot” and is still “an absolute champion.” Shami hasn’t featured in the national team since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a huge part in India’s title win. Since then, he’s kept himself busy in domestic cricket and, just Thursday, helped East Zone lift the Duleep Trophy after 13 years.

“What makes me happy for Shami is that he turns out day in and day out in domestic cricket and performs. It is terrific to see. He has achieved so much,” Ganguly said.

When reporters asked about Shami’s chances for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Ganguly didn’t want to speculate. “That's a long way. I can't comment. It's in October (next year). It's a long way,” he said.

Ganguly pushed back on claims that Shami’s being overlooked by the senior men’s selection panel, drawing on his own experience of being left out of India’s World Cup squad after scoring more than 10,000 international runs.

“He is not being neglected. He has played a lot. He is an absolute champion. But as you grow older, this happens. When I got left out from World Cup one-day cricket for a year, after scoring 10,000 runs, I found my way to come back. So this happens with everyone.”

At Eden Gardens, Ganguly, who is CAB president, also congratulated East Zone for finally winning the Duleep Trophy.

Turning to Ishan Kishan, Ganguly praised East Zone’s skipper for his showing in the Duleep Trophy and backed him for a Test cricket comeback.

“I spoke to Kishan this afternoon. It's terrific and remarkable. Every young player wants to play Test cricket, and hopefully he will. He played exceptionally well in all the finals of the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Duleep Trophy.”

“If he performs, I think for every young player Test cricket should be important. They must want to play Test cricket and hopefully he will. He gets runs in big matches.... Vijay Hazare final, Mushtaq final, Duleep Trophy final.” Kishan last played a Test for India against the West Indies in July 2023.

Also read| Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq face cyber crime probe over alleged dressing room leaks

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