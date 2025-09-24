Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cricket

CRICKET

Abrar Ahmed vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Celebration war takes over Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match, videos go viral

The Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka turned out to be one of the most interesting games in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Hasaranga and Abrar, spinners of both sides, were onto each other with a celebration war in the middle during the match.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 12:06 AM IST

Abrar Ahmed vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Celebration war takes over Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match, videos go viral
Abrar Ahmed earlier dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga and celebrated in the latter's style
Match No. 3 of the Super 4 round in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 was no short of entertainment. During the match, players of both sides, especially the Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed, left no stone unturned in taunting each other. Firstly, it was Abrar who clean bowled Hasaranga and celebrated in the latter's signature style. In the second innings, Hasaranga pulled off an absolute blinder and also clean bowled Saim Ayub and celebrated both times by performing Abrar's celebration move.

Take a look:

PAK vs SL Super 4 match

 

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the Toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Batting first, SL struggled in the Powerplay, losing both their openers early. However, it was Kamindu Mendis, who played a 50-run knock off 44 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums, which helped Sri Lanka manage to post 133 runs on board in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets, and Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat scalped two wickets each.

 

Chasing a below-par target, the performance of the Pakistani batters remained the same as they also lost both openers in the Powerplay, leaving their innings in a troublesome position in the beginning. At one point, Pakistan were 80/5 in the 12th over. However, Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz's 50+ run partnership helped Pakistan to clinch the match by 5 wickets and 12 balls to spare.

