Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed praised India's batting star Virat Kohli despite Pakistan's loss in high-octane ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at Dubai International Stadium. Abrar, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2024, took the wicket of Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill during his first outing against India. However, his reaction after sending Gill back to the pavilion didn't go well with the audience.

Abrar Ahmed's animated celebration after dismissing Gill drew criticism for the send-off. However, Kohli, despite India's comfortable six-wicket win, acknowledged Abrar's efforts. Abrar later took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Kohli's gesture after Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 elimination.

Taking to his official Insgram accout, Abrar wrote,"Bowling to my childhood hero Virat Kohli. Grateful for his appreciation—his greatness as a cricketer is only matched by his humility as a person. A true inspiration on and off the field!"

Soon after he shared this post online, it quickly went viral with many thinking that he took a dig at Kohli.

Oner user wrote, "Ek hafte bad yad aya?" Another wrote,"Abrar was searching for the picture to clean his image"

A third user wrote, you should say sorry."

Abrar Ahmed-Shubman Gill controversy

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed impressed in his bowling performance against India, conceding only 28 runs in 10 overs while claiming the wicket of Shubman Gill. However, Abrar's send-off to Gill after the dismissal sparked criticism, with many online users mocking him on social media. Critics also condemned his motion to tell Shubman Gill to head back to the dressing room following the wicket of Gill.

Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign has ended after losses in their first two matches. Their third match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, India secured their semi-final spot after defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will face New Zealand in their final group match. The Champions Trophy final venue is dependent on India's performance. If they reach the final, it will be held in Dubai. However, if India fail to qualify, the final will be held in Pakistan.