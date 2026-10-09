Abhishek Sharma wants to ‘steal everything’ from Virat Kohli; reveals what he admires about Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Abhishek Sharma has revealed his admiration for India greats Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, saying he wants to “steal everything” from Kohli while learning Rohit’s timing and Dhoni’s finishing skills. Here’s what the explosive Indian opener said about his cricketing inspirations.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma aspires to acquire a comprehensive skill set from his accomplished peers. When asked which abilities he'd like to borrow from legendary cricketers before the second T20I, Abhishek enthusiastically expressed his desire to take everything from senior teammate Virat Kohli—a batsman renowned for his exceptional adaptability, timing, precision, patience, and aggressive approach across all formats. Beyond Kohli, Abhishek revealed his ambitions to emulate Rohit Sharma's impeccable timing, MS Dhoni's masterful match-finishing abilities, and Yuvraj Singh's match-winning prowess.

Kohli's credentials are undeniable. As one of cricket's finest batsmen, he possesses the remarkable capacity to adjust to any scenario and shift momentum in his favor. His arsenal of skills—timing, accuracy, patience, and aggression—has propelled him to accumulate over 28,000 runs across formats.

Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek's mentor, has been instrumental in securing victories for India, while Dhoni's composed 91-run performance in the 2011 World Cup final exemplified his finishing mastery. Yuvraj earned Player of the Tournament honors that same World Cup.

Looking beyond the Indian contingent, Abhishek admires Chris Gayle's versatile mindset across all three formats and credits Dwayne Bravo's celebratory style as a significant influence. When discussing Kieron Pollard, Abhishek highlighted his explosive power—Pollard boasts over 1,000 T20 sixes. Abhishek also covets Sunil Narine's exceptional bowling economy rate and views Andre Russell as the quintessential all-rounder, aspiring to develop similar well-rounded capabilities.

Abhishek Sharma stands on the brink of achieving a significant T20I milestone at home this Friday. With 990 runs accumulated across 28 domestic matches, he boasts an impressive average of 36.66 and a remarkable strike rate of 214.75. His tally features two centuries and six half-centuries.

Just 10 runs separate him from the 1,000 T20I run mark at home, a target he can reach during the second T20I clash against the West Indies in Ranchi. The Indian opener is simultaneously positioned to establish another T20I record in this same venue.

The left-handed batsman requires merely 53 runs to accumulate 2,000 T20I runs and surpass Suryakumar Yadav's record for reaching this milestone in the fewest deliveries. Suryakumar accomplished this in 1,164 balls, eclipsing Australia's Aaron Finch, who required 1,283 deliveries. Abhishek has already amassed 1,947 runs from 997 balls. To shatter Suryakumar's record and become the quickest player to reach 2,000 T20I runs by balls faced, the opener must score 53 runs within his next 166 deliveries.

Notably, Abhishek has encountered the West Indies only twice throughout his 63 T20I appearances for India, with both encounters occurring on home turf. His inaugural match against the Caribbean outfit took place during the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, yielding a modest 10 runs.

Half a year later, Abhishek confronted the West Indies once more in Lucknow, managing only 21 runs in the opening T20I. The dynamic opener will seek to enhance his performance record against the Caribbean team in the current five-match T20I series.

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