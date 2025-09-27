Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Stats comparison ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final

Ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Final match on Sunday, let us compare Abhishek Sharma and Sahibzada Farhan stats, to get an idea about their performances in T20Is.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns on Sunday for the Asia Cup 2025 title at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have several players in their Playing XI who have showcased their mettle in the ongoing continental tournament and grabbed headlines. Two such players are Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan. Ahead of the high-voltage clash in Dubai, let us compare their stats and records.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan

The Indian opener has so far played 23 T20I matches in his career and scored 844 runs in 22 innings with an average of 38.36 and a 197.65 strike rate. These figures include two centuries and five half-centuries. His highest score in the shortest format of the game is 135 off just 54 balls, which came against England.

On the other hand, the Pakistani batter has played 26 T20Is so far and has scored 538 runs with an average of 20.69 and a 122.55 strike rate. He hasn't scored a century so far but has four half-centuries to his name. His best innings of 74 came against the West Indies.

As per the stats, Abhishek Sharma is a clear winner, and the way the Indian opener is performing in the Asia Cup 2025, we can assume why the Pakistan team is afraid of him so much.

IND vs PAK: Squads for Asia Cup 2025

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.