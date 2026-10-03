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Abhishek Sharma to part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad? Report reveals rift over captaincy

Abhishek Sharma could reportedly part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad after becoming unhappy with the franchise's decision to appoint Ishan Kishan as captain. A report has claimed that the explosive Indian opener is unhappy with the leadership decision, raising questions over his future at SRH.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma to part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad? Report reveals rift over captaincy
Abhishek is currently the most sought-after talent making waves throughout the T20 cricket circuit. (AI-generated image)
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    In a striking turn of events, Abhishek Sharma has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the IPL 2027 team retention deadline approaches. The left-handed batter, who has been with SRH since 2019, has become a cornerstone player for the franchise over his tenure.

    Abhishek delivered his most impressive IPL performance in 2026, accumulating 563 runs across 15 matches, featuring four fifties and a century, with an unbeaten 135 being his highest score. Sunrisers Hyderabad secured third place in the standings but were eliminated by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match.

    As reported by the Times of India, Abhishek's frustration centers on Ishan Kishan receiving the captaincy role in the 2026 season, while Pat Cummins was sidelined by injury.

    The report indicates that SRH intends to retain Ishan as captain for the upcoming season, with Pat Cummins' fitness status remaining uncertain. "It's widely known that Abhishek Sharma is frustrated with SRH following the captaincy decision favoring Ishan Kishan. Given his long-standing association with the franchise, he clearly harbored captaincy aspirations," according to the source cited in the report.

    Which franchise might Abhishek Sharma consider if he departs SRH?

    Abhishek stands among the globe's elite T20 batters and currently ranks second in the ICC's T20 player rankings. If he were to leave SRH, numerous franchises would likely pursue the talented left-handed opener. The source revealed potential destinations Abhishek could explore should he decide to leave the 2016 champions.

    “Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings were being explored as potential destinations, and we can't rule out Delhi Capitals either, since his mentor Yuvraj Singh is part of the setup now,” the source stated, adding, “There are not many captaincy opportunities right now. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are two options, but most other teams appear sorted. So even if SRH and Abhishek agree to part ways, the big question remains: where to? And how will SRH position itself even if they agree? A cash deal? Player trade? Lots of factors.”

    SRH CEO denies speculation about player changes

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Chief Executive Officer K Shanmugam swiftly rejected the circulating rumors. "That's inaccurate," he stated in a recent statement. "There's nothing to this," confirmed insiders connected to Abhishek.

    Ishan joined the Sunrisers ahead of the 2025 campaign and the talented left-handed batter, who holds the top position among ICC T20I batsmen, has rapidly established himself as a key asset for the team. During his seven-match captaincy stint with SRH, the franchise achieved four victories while suffering three losses.

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