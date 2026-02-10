FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma to miss match against Namibia in New Delhi? Here's what we know so far

Team India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is likely to miss the next group stage match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma to miss match against Namibia in New Delhi? Here's what we know so far
Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a golden duck in USA match
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is set to face Namibia in the next group stage game in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. If India manages to clinch this game as well, it would create high chances for the team to reach the Super Eight round. However, India might enter the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi without its star batter. Yes, you read it right! Abhishek Sharma is likely to miss the next match against Namibia in New Delhi as he was missing from the practice session.

Even Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the last game due to a high fever, was spotted with the squad during the training session. Some reports even suggest that Abhishek has not travelled to Delhi for their second group stage game on February 12.

After the tournament opener against the USA, Mohammed Siraj revealed that Abhishek was not on the field due to stomach upset but should be available for the next match.

Who can replace Abhishek if he misses next game?

 

If Abhishek Sharma misses the next game in Delhi, then it is expected that Sanju Samson might get a chance to open for India, who is currently struggling with his form in the format.

 

Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined Team India in New Delhi ahead of the next game. He has been out of action for around a month due to a side strain, missing the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

 

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Tuesday said, ''Washi has joined the team yesterday and will be training with the team today. Bumrah will also be bowling in the nets. Abhishek still hasn’t recovered from stomach upset at the moment and he’s not here. Hopefully he can recover for game vs Namibia in a couple of days time.''

 

 

 

