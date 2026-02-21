FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma to be dropped for IND vs SA Super 8 match? Indian coach spills the beans

Team India's 'Run-Machine' Abhishek Sharma has failed to score even a single run so far in the T20 World Cup, as he has been dismissed three times on a duck in the group stage games.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma to be dropped for IND vs SA Super 8 match? Indian coach spills the beans
Abhishek Sharma failed to score even a single run so far in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who was in fine form ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, is currently struggling in the tournament as he failed to score even a single run so far. In the three matches he played in the group stage, he was dismissed for a duck in each game. Speculations around him being dropped for the crucial Super 8 matches sparked on social media ahead of the South Africa match on Sunday. Now, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel has come forward and cleared the air on such claims.

Will Abhishek Sharma be dropped for IND vs SA Super 8 match?

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Morkel called Abhishek a 'world-class player' and said that there are no discussions about dropping him from the Playing XI. ''Absolutely no discussion in out team group about that. Abhishek is a world-class player. So far in the tournament, luckily, there have been guys standing up with Abhishek, obviously not scoring the runs he would like,'' Morkel said.

''But we are going through a very important phase of the World Cup now, and I am pretty sure he's going to deliver. Not so much just for the team, bu also for all the viewers watching the game, because he is entertaining, and we love to see that. So, yeah, I am pretty sure he is hitting the ball well in the nets. It is just a matter of getting that started and getting his innings going,'' he added.

Interestingly, Abhishek has been dismissed on a duck five times in the last eight innings. In these eight innings, he managed to score 182 runs at an average of 26, which includes two half-centuries and a best score of 84.

Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to begin their Super 8 campaign with the match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22. The next game will be against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26. The third and final fixture in this round will be against two-time champions, the West Indies, on March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

