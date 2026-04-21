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Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli with stunning 100 against Delhi Capitals

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has scripted history with his unbeaten 135-run knock against DC in Hyderabad. Know more about his latest achievement in T20 cricket.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 10:22 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli with stunning 100 against Delhi Capitals
Abhishek Sharma scored an unbeaten 135 against DC
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s star opener Abhishek Sharma is on cloud nine as he slammed his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which came against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Abhishek smashed this century in just 47 balls and also remained unbeaten throughout the innings, powering his side in posting a dominant total on the scoreboard.

 

With this ton, Abhishek Sharma also etched his name in the history books as he equaled Virat Kohli's record for most hundreds in T20 cricket by an Indian. Not only this, but he also surpassed Rohit Sharma's tally of eight tons in the format.

 

Most centuries by an Indian player in T20 cricket

 

Virat Kohli - 9

Abhishek Sharma - 9

Rohit Sharma - 8

KL Rahul - 7

Ishan Kishan - 7

Sanju Samson - 7

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 6

 

SRH vs DC, Match No 31 in IPL 2026

 

DC skipper Axar Patel won the Toss and chose to bowl first. However, this decision went in favour of SRH as Abhishek Sharma spoiled their party with his second IPL century. Travis Head and Abhishek added nearly 100 runs on the board before the opening partnership was finally broken with the dismissal of the Australian batter by Axar.

 

Later, Ishan Kishan joined Abhishek, and the duo added nearly 80 runs for the second wicket before the former was removed in an unfortunate runout. Later, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek finished the innings and took the scoreboard to 242/2 in 20 overs.

 

Meanwhile, Abhishek also became one of the leading run-scorers in IPL 2026 with his 135-run unbeaten knock against DC. In 7 matches so far, he has scored 323 runs.

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