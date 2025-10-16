FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Left-handed dominance! Abhishek Sharma, Smriti Mandhana create history as ICC honours Indian duo with...

Both players expressed pride and gratitude for the recognition, crediting their teams and management for the collective efforts that contributed to their success. Their dual honours highlight the strength of India’s batting lineup across genders and formats.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been honored as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September 2025, following a series of outstanding performances in the Asia Cup. His fearless approach to batting and consistent scoring made him one of the tournament's most prominent players. In a notable achievement, India opener Smriti Mandhana also received the same accolade for her exceptional display in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Abhishek’s contributions were pivotal in India’s dominance during crucial matches, significantly influencing the team's successful campaign. The 25-year-old expressed his joy at receiving the award, which he secured over teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett.

As the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup, Abhishek amassed 314 runs across seven T20Is. He concluded the tournament with an impressive average of 44.85 and a remarkable strike rate of 200, hitting three half-centuries throughout the event. His explosive batting and rapid scoring provided India with strong starts in nearly every match.

“It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win," he said.

“I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset,” Abhishek added.

Smriti Mandhana's performance for India stands out

India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has been awarded the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September 2025, acknowledging her remarkable batting form as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup approaches. The graceful left-handed batswoman surpassed Pakistan’s Sidra Amin and South Africa’s Tazmin Brits to earn this esteemed recognition following a string of impressive displays.

"I am truly honoured to receive the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2025," Mandhana said. "A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. The recognition also reflects the support, trust, and effort we put in together collectively as a team."

