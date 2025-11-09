Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Despite the 5th T20I against Australia being washed out, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill still managed to etch their names into cricket history by breaking a world record. The rain-hit finish didn’t stop the Indian duo from achieving a remarkable milestone that grabbed global attention.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made history even though the fifth T20I match between India and Australia in Brisbane was canceled due to rain. India managed to bat for only 4.5 overs before the rain disrupted the game, and no further play was possible. Nevertheless, during that brief period, Gill and Abhishek showcased their skills, accumulating 52 runs together. Consequently, they finished the series against Australia with a total of 188 runs as a pair, setting a new record for the most runs by any batting duo in a T20I series in Australia against Australia. They surpassed South Africa's Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, who had previously scored 187 runs in 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, expressed his delight after his team clinched the five-match T20I series, stating that when Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill open the batting together, they bring joy to everyone and are gaining valuable experience in handling various match situations in the fast-paced format.

India raced to 52 runs without losing a wicket in just 4.5 overs when adverse weather conditions halted the match. Gill scored 29 runs off 16 balls, while Abhishek contributed 23 runs off 13 balls, both players were just beginning to find their rhythm when the game was interrupted.

"When Abhishek and Shubman bat together at the top of the order they put a smile on the faces of fans," Surya told reporters before explaining what makes the pair 'Abhi-man' tick.

"If the wicket is difficult, like the last game in (Gold Coast), they read the wicket well. They finished the Powerplays without taking risks and batted after that. People learn with experience. They communicate well and they are learning," said the India skipper.

Abhishek Sharma has set a new record as the fastest player globally to reach 1000 T20I runs based on the number of balls faced. The previous record was held by Tim David, who accomplished this milestone in 569 balls. In contrast, Abhishek achieved this remarkable feat in just 528 balls.

In addition to this achievement, Abhishek Sharma emerged as the top run-scorer of the series, amassing 163 runs with an impressive strike rate of 161.39. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Series accolade, marking his third such award in T20Is.

Abhishek has proven to be an exceptional asset to the T20I squad, boasting a phenomenal strike rate of 189, which includes two centuries and six fifties.

Also read| IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years