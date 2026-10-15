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Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, overtakes Suryakumar Yadav for massive world record

India's opening batsman Abhishek Sharma has maintained his extraordinary trajectory in T20 international cricket, smashing yet another impressive world record in the fourth T20I clash against the West Indies on Wednesday.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, overtakes Suryakumar Yadav for massive world record
Abhishek Sharma (Credit: X/BCCI)
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India opener Abhishek Sharma has continued his extraordinary ascent in T20I cricket, smashing yet another remarkable world record during the fourth T20I clash against the West Indies on Wednesday. Abhishek unleashed his 69th six of 2026, claiming the distinction of being the player with the most sixes in a single calendar year across T20Is. He surpassed former India captain Suryakumar Yadav's previous record of 68 sixes, which was established in 2022. Given that India has six additional T20Is remaining this year, Abhishek stands poised to potentially achieve a three-figure tally.

Most sixes in a calendar year (full-member nations):

Abhishek Sharma - 69* (2026)

Suryakumar Yadav - 68 (2022)

Abhishek Sharma - 54 (2025)

Ishan Kishan - 52 (2026)

Sahibzada Farhan - 45 (2025)

During the preceding match, Abhishek etched his name into history as the sixth Indian to accumulate 2,000 T20I runs.

The remaining five members of India's exclusive 2,000-run club are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (3,272 runs), Hardik Pandya (2,288 runs) and KL Rahul (2,265 runs).

2026 has proven to be an exceptionally fruitful year for Abhishek, notwithstanding some setbacks, as he has amassed 950 runs across 33 matches and innings with an impressive average exceeding 29 and a strike rate surpassing 206. He has notched one century and eight half-centuries, with his outstanding 108 standing as the quickest T20I century by a batter representing a Test-playing nation.

Yet, Abhishek managed just 29 runs from 24 deliveries in the Hyderabad T20I, as India suffered a 24-run defeat.

Pursuing a target of 248, Sanju Samson provided India with a powerful opening, striking a 20-ball fifty. Nevertheless, India experienced a steady stream of wicket losses following Samson's exit.

Tilak Varma (43) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) delivered explosive brief innings, though India ultimately fell short.

Following their victory, West Indies equalized the five-match series at 2-2, with both teams preparing for their final encounter in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Also read| 'Trying to attack Arshdeep': Sunil Gavaskar slams Shamar Joseph’s on-field antics following West Indies win in 4th T20I

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