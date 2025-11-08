Abhishek Sharma scripts history during IND vs AUS 5th T20I, becomes second fastest Indian to...

During the 5th and final T20I game with Australia in the 5-match series, India opener Abhishek Sharma scripted history with his 21-run knock till the game was halted due to rain.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the history books during the 5th T20I game with Australia. The 25-year-old became the second fastest Indian to touch the 1,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game. It took him 28 innings to achieve the milestone, which is just one more than legend Virat Kohli, who breached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is in 27 innings.

Fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs

Virat Kohli - 27 innings

Abhishek Sharma - 28 innings

KL Rahul - 29 innings

Suryakumar Yadav - 31 innings

Rohit Sharma - 40 innings

Fastest batters to score 1,000 T20I runs

Dawid Malan - 24 innings

Babar Azam - 26 innings

Devon Conway - 26 innings

Virat Kohli - 27 innings

Abhishek Sharma - 28 innings

IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India with the unchanged Playing XI. However, India announced one change in the squad as Rinku Singh replaced Tilak Varma in the last game of the series. Batting first, Indian openers decimated the Australian bowlers and even touched the 50-run mark within 5 overs and without losing any wickets.