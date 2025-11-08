Abhishek Sharma scripts history during IND vs AUS 5th T20I, becomes second fastest Indian to...

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?
CRICKET
During the 5th and final T20I game with Australia in the 5-match series, India opener Abhishek Sharma scripted history with his 21-run knock till the game was halted due to rain.
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the history books during the 5th T20I game with Australia. The 25-year-old became the second fastest Indian to touch the 1,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game. It took him 28 innings to achieve the milestone, which is just one more than legend Virat Kohli, who breached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is in 27 innings.
Virat Kohli - 27 innings
Abhishek Sharma - 28 innings
KL Rahul - 29 innings
Suryakumar Yadav - 31 innings
Rohit Sharma - 40 innings
Dawid Malan - 24 innings
Babar Azam - 26 innings
Devon Conway - 26 innings
Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India with the unchanged Playing XI. However, India announced one change in the squad as Rinku Singh replaced Tilak Varma in the last game of the series. Batting first, Indian openers decimated the Australian bowlers and even touched the 50-run mark within 5 overs and without losing any wickets.