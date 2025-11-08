Abhishek Sharma scripts history during IND vs AUS 5th T20I, becomes second fastest Indian to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video

Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle against...

PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan seeks more alimony than Rs 400000..

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma scripts history during IND vs AUS 5th T20I, becomes second fastest Indian to...

During the 5th and final T20I game with Australia in the 5-match series, India opener Abhishek Sharma scripted history with his 21-run knock till the game was halted due to rain.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:03 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma scripts history during IND vs AUS 5th T20I, becomes second fastest Indian to...
Abhishek Sharma was dropped twice in the 5th T20I match against Australia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the history books during the 5th T20I game with Australia. The 25-year-old became the second fastest Indian to touch the 1,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game. It took him 28 innings to achieve the milestone, which is just one more than legend Virat Kohli, who breached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is in 27 innings.

    Fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs

    Virat Kohli - 27 innings
    Abhishek Sharma - 28 innings
    KL Rahul - 29 innings
    Suryakumar Yadav - 31 innings
    Rohit Sharma - 40 innings

    Fastest batters to score 1,000 T20I runs

    Dawid Malan - 24 innings

    Babar Azam - 26 innings

    Devon Conway - 26 innings

    Virat Kohli - 27 innings

    Abhishek Sharma - 28 innings

    IND vs AUS 5th T20I

    Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India with the unchanged Playing XI. However, India announced one change in the squad as Rinku Singh replaced Tilak Varma in the last game of the series. Batting first, Indian openers decimated the Australian bowlers and even touched the 50-run mark within 5 overs and without losing any wickets.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?
    MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season
    Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
    Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over
    Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral
    Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jewelle
    India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
    India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
    Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'
    Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
    Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
    Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
    AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
    AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE