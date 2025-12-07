Abhishek Sharma scripts history, breaks his own record to become India's new power-hitting sensation

Abhishek Sharma created history by breaking his own record with another explosive milestone, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s most dynamic young batters. His latest achievement has sparked widespread praise and highlighted his rapid rise in limited-overs cricket.

Abhishek Sharma has been on a remarkable run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before joining the national squad for the T20I series against South Africa. The Punjab domestic player amassed an impressive 304 runs across six matches. After a slow start in the initial two games, Abhishek delivered a stunning 148-run performance against Bengal, helping Punjab surpass the 300-run milestone with a total of 310 runs on the scoreboard.

Following that, he contributed a solid half-century against Baroda. He also took three wickets while scoring 34 runs against Puducherry. In another match, Abhishek scored 62 off just 34 balls against Services, while also claiming two wickets in Punjab's convincing 73-run victory.

During his innings against Services, Abhishek Sharma made history by breaking his own record, becoming the first batsman in Indian cricket to hit 100 sixes in T20 matches within a single year.

Previously, Abhishek held the record for the most T20 sixes in a year, having smashed 87 sixes in 2024. Now, he has reached 101 sixes in 2025. As a member of Team India for the T20I series against South Africa, he is set to play five more T20 matches this year, with the potential to exceed the 125-six mark during the series.

Abhishek Sharma has established himself as a key player in T20 internationals. Despite concerns about losing his spot for the Asia Cup, selectors opted for him over Yashasvi Jaiswal. "It’s very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Abhishek performing well and providing us with a bowling option, one of the two had to miss out," remarked chief selector Ajit Agarkar during the announcement of the Asia Cup squad.

In 2025, Abhishek has scored a total of 756 runs in 17 T20Is, boasting an impressive average of 47.25. With a strike rate of 196.36, he has hit 47 sixes in T20Is this year, including one century and five half-centuries.

