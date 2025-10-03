Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....

The left-handed batsman participated in the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies earlier in the week, where he was spotted dancing joyfully with family and friends.

The Sharma family has experienced a week filled with joy. Just days after young cricketer Abhishek Sharma led Team India to victory in the Asia Cup 2025, the celebrations intensified as his sister, Komal Sharma, got married in Amritsar. Komal exchanged vows with businessman Lovish Oberoi in a traditional Sikh ceremony held on Friday, October 3, at a Gurudwara.

In a media interaction following the wedding, Komal expressed her joy and emotions, stating, "It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me. I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother."

#WATCH | Punjab: Sister of Cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/BFpUNTx9Q3 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

#WATCH | Komal Sharma says, "It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother." https://t.co/LvYPN5KJhA pic.twitter.com/Sjcanj3XG4 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

Abhishek, who is currently in Kanpur competing for India A in the unofficial One-Day series against Australia A, was unable to attend the wedding due to his cricketing obligations. Nevertheless, his absence did not diminish the affection he showed during the pre-wedding celebrations.

The left-handed batsman participated in the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies earlier in the week, where he was spotted dancing joyfully with family and friends. Videos of him dancing alongside Yuvraj Singh quickly went viral, delighting fans who enjoyed seeing the star in a more relaxed setting.

Meanwhile, Abhishek continues to capture headlines with his impressive cricketing performance. Just last week, the 25-year-old southpaw was honored as Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025, having scored 314 runs at an average of 44.85, despite making his international debut only last year. Recently, Abhishek has also solidified his position in the T20I batting rankings, making history by surpassing a nearly five-year-old record and achieving the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings.

In a candid interview, young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma discussed the steadfast support he received from captain Suryakumar Yadav during a tough period in his early international career. During the podcast "Breakfast with Champions," Abhishek revealed how Suryakumar's belief in him transformed his entire perspective. The pivotal moment occurred when SKY assured him, "Even if you get out for 15 ducks in a row, you will still play. I can put that in writing for you." This moment of encouragement instilled in Abhishek the confidence to move away from playing under pressure and to begin expressing himself more freely on the field.

