Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash

PoK unrest: Pakistan hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands and Islamabad's dilemma

Is the desk job behind your fat belly? Here are 6 signs you should know

Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared on...

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Chia seeds for hair growth? Know how adding this seed to your routine will help hair grow naturally

Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....

Trouble mounts for Sundar Pichai-controlled Google Chrome, Sam Altman's Open AI as Arvind Srinivas's Perplexity AI launches Comet

Karur Stampede: Madras High Court forms SIT to probe stampede during Vijay's rally

SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared on...

Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm st

Chia seeds for hair growth? Know how adding this seed to your routine will help hair grow naturally

How adding chia seeds to your morning routine can help to grow hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....

The left-handed batsman participated in the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies earlier in the week, where he was spotted dancing joyfully with family and friends.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 07:30 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Sharma family has experienced a week filled with joy. Just days after young cricketer Abhishek Sharma led Team India to victory in the Asia Cup 2025, the celebrations intensified as his sister, Komal Sharma, got married in Amritsar. Komal exchanged vows with businessman Lovish Oberoi in a traditional Sikh ceremony held on Friday, October 3, at a Gurudwara.

In a media interaction following the wedding, Komal expressed her joy and emotions, stating, "It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me. I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother."

 

Abhishek, who is currently in Kanpur competing for India A in the unofficial One-Day series against Australia A, was unable to attend the wedding due to his cricketing obligations. Nevertheless, his absence did not diminish the affection he showed during the pre-wedding celebrations.

The left-handed batsman participated in the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies earlier in the week, where he was spotted dancing joyfully with family and friends. Videos of him dancing alongside Yuvraj Singh quickly went viral, delighting fans who enjoyed seeing the star in a more relaxed setting. 

Meanwhile, Abhishek continues to capture headlines with his impressive cricketing performance. Just last week, the 25-year-old southpaw was honored as Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025, having scored 314 runs at an average of 44.85, despite making his international debut only last year. Recently, Abhishek has also solidified his position in the T20I batting rankings, making history by surpassing a nearly five-year-old record and achieving the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings.

In a candid interview, young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma discussed the steadfast support he received from captain Suryakumar Yadav during a tough period in his early international career. During the podcast "Breakfast with Champions," Abhishek revealed how Suryakumar's belief in him transformed his entire perspective. The pivotal moment occurred when SKY assured him, "Even if you get out for 15 ducks in a row, you will still play. I can put that in writing for you." This moment of encouragement instilled in Abhishek the confidence to move away from playing under pressure and to begin expressing himself more freely on the field.

Also read| IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad Test century vs West Indies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air Force Chief's BIG revelation on Operation Sindoor, claims destroying Pakistan's F-16, J-17 fighter jets: 'We have clear evidence...'
Air Force Chief's BIG revelation on Operation Sindoor, claims destroying Pakista
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India
Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa
Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols...
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: What it means for India’s geopolitics, economy and Middle East ties
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: What it means for India’s geopolitics, economy and...
Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...
Meet actor who is also doctor, was SRK's classmate, flopped in Bollywood but...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE