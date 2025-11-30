Abhishek Sharma's 52-ball 148 shatters T20 records, leaves Bengal shell-shocked in SMAT clash

Abhishek Sharma delivered one of the most destructive knocks in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, smashing a breathtaking 148 off just 52 balls against Bengal. His explosive innings shattered multiple records, powered a massive total, and left the opposition stunned.

Punjab's captain Abhishek Sharma made headlines during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match against Bengal at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Sharma came out swinging, achieving a remarkable 12-ball fifty, marking the second fastest in T20 history by an Indian, following Ashutosh Sharma, and tying with Yuvraj Singh for the joint-fastest. The onslaught didn't stop after reaching fifty, as Sharma continued to dominate, ultimately scoring a 32-ball hundred. This marked his eighth T20 hundred, placing him just behind Virat Kohli among Indian batsmen. Rohit Sharma has also reached eight T20 hundreds for India.

Abhishek appeared poised to surpass Chris Gayle's record for the highest individual score in T20s, but his innings concluded at 148 runs off 52 balls, featuring eight fours and an impressive 16 sixes. This score stands as the second-highest by an Indian in T20 matches.

Sharma received excellent support from Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed 70 runs off 35 balls, helping Punjab to amass a staggering total of 310-5 in 20 overs. This total ranks as the fourth-highest team score in T20 history and marks only the second instance of a team exceeding the 300-run threshold in SMAT history, a feat first accomplished by Baroda, who scored 349 against Sikkim in 2023.

In total, Punjab's batsmen hit 28 sixes during the innings, setting a new world record for the most sixes in a T20 innings. The previous record was held by Zimbabwe, who hit 27 sixes against Gambia in 2024.

Abhishek has established himself as one of the most explosive batsmen in this format, and his consistent performance over the past few years has solidified his status among the greats. Given his current form, it is reasonable to conclude that he has effectively secured his position in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

