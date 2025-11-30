Abhishek Sharma's 52-ball 148 shatters T20 records, leaves Bengal shell-shocked in SMAT clash

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

'People from across the world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester

Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet? Know 5 powerful health benefits

Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma scripts history, goes past Shahid Afridi to claim major all-time ODI record

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...

Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper'

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassi

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emoti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma's 52-ball 148 shatters T20 records, leaves Bengal shell-shocked in SMAT clash

Abhishek Sharma delivered one of the most destructive knocks in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, smashing a breathtaking 148 off just 52 balls against Bengal. His explosive innings shattered multiple records, powered a massive total, and left the opposition stunned.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 02:08 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma's 52-ball 148 shatters T20 records, leaves Bengal shell-shocked in SMAT clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab's captain Abhishek Sharma made headlines during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match against Bengal at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Sharma came out swinging, achieving a remarkable 12-ball fifty, marking the second fastest in T20 history by an Indian, following Ashutosh Sharma, and tying with Yuvraj Singh for the joint-fastest. The onslaught didn't stop after reaching fifty, as Sharma continued to dominate, ultimately scoring a 32-ball hundred. This marked his eighth T20 hundred, placing him just behind Virat Kohli among Indian batsmen. Rohit Sharma has also reached eight T20 hundreds for India.

Abhishek appeared poised to surpass Chris Gayle's record for the highest individual score in T20s, but his innings concluded at 148 runs off 52 balls, featuring eight fours and an impressive 16 sixes. This score stands as the second-highest by an Indian in T20 matches.

Sharma received excellent support from Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed 70 runs off 35 balls, helping Punjab to amass a staggering total of 310-5 in 20 overs. This total ranks as the fourth-highest team score in T20 history and marks only the second instance of a team exceeding the 300-run threshold in SMAT history, a feat first accomplished by Baroda, who scored 349 against Sikkim in 2023.

In total, Punjab's batsmen hit 28 sixes during the innings, setting a new world record for the most sixes in a T20 innings. The previous record was held by Zimbabwe, who hit 27 sixes against Gambia in 2024.

Abhishek has established himself as one of the most explosive batsmen in this format, and his consistent performance over the past few years has solidified his status among the greats. Given his current form, it is reasonable to conclude that he has effectively secured his position in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Also read| India vs South Africa: Full list of records Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can break in ODI series

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper'
Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment
Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassi
Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration
Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emoti
Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics
Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown
'People from across the world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement
'People across world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement