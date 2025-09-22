Abhishek Sharma reveals secret behind 'L' celebration during IND vs PAK match: Was it aimed at Pakistan?

In a special video shared by the BCCI, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma finally revealed the secret behind his 'L' celebration, which he showcased during the IND vs PAK Super 4 match on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma, India's new sensation opener, has been in the news ever since his 'note celebration' in IPL 2025 went viral. In the previous game against Pakistan in the Super 4 round, he again caught everyone's attention with an 'L' celebration style, which he showed after scoring a half-century. In a candid video chat with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek revealed the secret behind the 'L' celebration and said, ''Today I remembered my dad because of the way you were standing and saying take one run, he used to do the same, sitting in front of the sight screen. That's where I pay the most attention to. I am used to it, and you asked me two to three times to push for a single.''

Abhishek blew kisses towards the stand and then made an 'L' gesture, which sparked debate on social media about his message. He reflected on the 'special' moment and dedicated his gesture of 'love' to the nation. ''It is very special because I feel their record is going very well for me. Whenever they come, we have won the game one-sidedly. Even today, we won the contest one-sidedly. It is a special feeling when family members come,'' Abhishek added.

''This is love, it is a celebration for those who support the Indian team. This is for India,'' he concluded, explaining the meaning behind his special celebration.

During the Super 4 match on Sunday, Abhishek was on absolute fire as he scored his half-century off just 24 balls. He went on to add 74 runs on board in just 39 balls, paving the way for Team India's victory against the arch-rivals.