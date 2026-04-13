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Abhishek Sharma registers unwanted T20 record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Jofra Archer on the first ball of the SRH vs RR match on Monday, registering himself in an unwanted T20 record. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 11:16 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma registers unwanted T20 record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals
Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Jofra Archer on the first ball of the SRH vs RR clash
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Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener, registered his name in an unwanted T20 record after he was dismissed on a Golden Duck in Match No 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). It was Abhishek's 7th duck in 2026 out of 18 innings in the format. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer on a short ball, which was caught by Ravi Bishnoi.

 

With this dismissal, he surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of six ducks in 32 innings in 2018 and Sanju Samson's record of six ducks in 32 innings in 2024. In the five games in IPL 2026, Abhishek has made 129 runs in five innings at an average of 25.80 and with a strike rate of over 200. His best score so far is 74.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

 

Before IPL 2026, Abhishek also had a poor campaign in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 during the initial games, and in eight innings, he managed to score just 141 runs at an average of 17.62, which includes two half-centuries.

 

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Match No 21

 

RR skipper Riyan Parag won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the home side. Batting first, SRH suffered a big blow in Abhishek Sharma on the first ball and later lost the other opener, Tavis Head, early. However, it was SRH skipper Ishan Kishan, whose 91-run knock and a strong partnership with Heinrich Klaasen took SRH to 216/6 in 20 overs.

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