CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

Following the victory, opener Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament, having scored 314 runs across 7 matches. In recognition of his achievement, the 25-year-old batsman was awarded a lavish Haval H9 SUV.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more
India's Asia Cup 2025 journey concluded with a resounding victory against Pakistan, and Abhishek Sharma shone as the tournament's standout player. The 24-year-old left-handed batsman amassed 314 runs across seven innings, boasting an impressive strike rate of 200, earning him the title of Player of the Tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.

During the post-match awards ceremony, Sharma received a brand-new Haval H9, the flagship SUV from the Haval brand of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor. This accolade marked a remarkable achievement for the young player, who also took home 15,000 USD in prize money. A viral video later captured Sharma and his teammate Shubman Gill checking out the SUV, with Sharma at the wheel and Gill in the passenger seat.

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain," said Abhishek during the award ceremony.

Haval H9: Specifications and features

Engine and Performance

The Haval H9 is a spacious SUV in the large-segment category, equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 380 Nm of torque. This power is efficiently managed by an 8-speed automatic ZF transmission.

Designed to seamlessly combine off-road prowess with luxurious comfort, the H9 guarantees exceptional performance whether tackling rugged landscapes or gliding through city streets.

Dimensions

This impressive SUV spans 4950 mm in length and 1976 mm in width.

Safety Technology

The Haval H9 is equipped with outstanding safety features aimed at enhancing driving ease and security:

- Six airbags

- Blind Spot Detection: Improves safety by detecting concealed dangers around the vehicle.

- Adaptive Cruise Control: Automatically modifies the vehicle's speed in response to traffic conditions, reducing fatigue on long journeys.

- Traffic Jam Assist: Provides a hassle-free experience during stop-and-go traffic.

- 360-degree View Camera: Facilitates parking and overall awareness of the surroundings.

- Drive Modes: Includes Auto, Eco, Sport, Sand, Snow, Mud, and 4L (low range) modes for adaptable handling.

Exterior and Interior Design

The exterior of the Haval H9 is both appealing and practical, featuring a panoramic sunroof, electric sidesteps, front and rear fog lights, and robust 265/55 R19 tires.

Inside, the SUV is equally remarkable, designed for comfort and advanced technology:

- A sizable 14.6-inch touchscreen display.

- A 10-speaker audio system.

- A wireless charging pad.

- Custom leather memory seats for the driver, allowing for tailored adjustments.

- Seat ventilation for cooling and a massage function for a rejuvenating driving experience.

Price and Company Origin

Price

As per the official HAVAL Saudi Arabia website, the current price of the Haval H9 SUV is 142,199.8 Saudi Riyals, which translates to approximately Rs 33,60,658 in Indian Rupees.

Company Origin

Haval is a brand under the Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motor (GWM), a significant contender in the global crossover and SUV market.

