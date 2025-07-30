Twitter
CRICKET

Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club

A quick century against Zimbabwe in his second Twenty20 International and an incredible 135 off 54 balls against England earlier this year at Wankhede Stadium—the highest individual score for India in T20Is—are two examples of his outstanding performances

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

The young Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has risen to the top of the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, taking the top spot in the world rankings. His incredible ascent to the top of the most recent ICC rankings, which were released today, places him ahead of Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad, his teammate from Australia. Alongside India's current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli, Sharma is now the third male cricketer from India to reach this milestone in T20Is. It's interesting to note that India hasn't played in a Twenty20 International since February 2025.

Since his first international game against Zimbabwe in July 2024, the 24-year-old has played well and now has 829 rating points. For more than a year, Travis Head was at the top, but after Australia's recent T20I series against the West Indies, in which he did not play, his rating points dropped.

Abhishek Sharma's tremendous contributions and explosive hitting have helped him rise to the top. A quick century against Zimbabwe in his second Twenty20 International and an incredible 135 off 54 balls against England earlier this year at Wankhede Stadium—the highest individual score for India in T20Is—are two examples of his outstanding performances. His quick ascent has been largely attributed to his aggressive style and ability to take charge right away.

Sharma has also had some outstanding recent IPL performances. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, he and Travis Head have formed a strong opening combination. Fans have been delighted by their IPL efforts, but Abhishek has started an exciting new chapter in his international career by rising to the top of the T20I batting rankings. He is one of the most exciting talents in world cricket because of his steady form and confident manner, which portend a bright future.

With an overall T20I strike rate approaching 194 and an average above 33 from his first 17 matches, Abhishek Sharma’s fearless style, combined with unwavering consistency, signals the arrival of cricket’s newest superstar. His rise is not just a testament to natural talent but also to a relentless, confident attitude—qualities that have already cemented his status as one of the brightest talents in the modern game.

Also read| Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
