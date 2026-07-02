Abhishek Sharma creates history, sets world record after completing 100 T20I sixes

Abhishek Sharma created history by becoming the fastest batter to complete 100 sixes in T20Is. The Indian opener achieved the landmark during the series against England, setting a new world record and adding another milestone to his rapidly growing international career.

Abhishek Sharma made history by setting an incredible world record, scoring the 13th half-century of his T20I career for India during the first T20I against England on Wednesday (July 1) at the Chester-le-Street Ground in Durham. The 25-year-old played a crucial role in stabilizing the visitors' innings after early wickets of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan left them struggling at 6-2 after just two overs.

Abhishek initiated a counterattack during the powerplay, reaching his fifty in a mere 20 balls. He eventually departed after scoring 59 runs off just 24 balls, hitting four sixes and six boundaries, which also marked his achievement of 100 sixes in T20I cricket.

Abhishek Sharma Makes History

Abhishek has established a new world record as the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in T20Is for a full-member nation (by balls faced). He surpassed the previous record held by West Indies' Evin Lewis. Among Indian players, Abhishek is the first to reach this milestone in under 1000 balls, breaking Suryakumar Yadav's record.

Fastest to 100 T20I Sixes (By Balls Faced)

Abhishek Sharma (India) – 785 balls

Evin Lewis (West Indies) – 789 balls

Finn Allen (New Zealand) – 871 balls

Tim David (Australia) – 931 balls

Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 961 balls

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 1,008 balls

(Note: Includes players from Full Member teams only)

Additionally, Abhishek ranks as the second-fastest player from a Test-playing nation to achieve this milestone in terms of innings. The record is currently held by Lewis, who accomplished it in 42 innings. Abhishek surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record by just one innings, becoming the quickest Indian to reach 100 sixes in T20Is.

Fastest to 100 T20I Sixes (By Innings Played)

Evin Lewis (West Indies) – 42 innings

Abhishek Sharma (India) – 48 innings

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 49 innings

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 49 innings

Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 57 innings

In total, Abhishek is the fourth Indian player to hit 100 sixes in the shortest format of the game, joining the ranks of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar.

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