Abhishek Sharma celebrates sister Komal Sharma's wedding festivities, dances to Bhangra beats with Yuvraj Singh | WATCH

A video of India's Asia Cup star Abhishek Sharma is doing rounds on social media wherein he can be seen dancing to the tuned of Bhangra at his sister, Komal Sharma's wedding festivities.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

After showcasing stellar performance and becoming the Player of the Series in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma is currently busy with wedding festivities of his sister, Komal Sharma. A video of the Indian opener dancing to the tuned of Bhangra is doing the rounds on social media wherein he is seen celebrating on stage with his mentor Yuvraj singh and singer Ranjit Bawa. As per some media reports, Komal is scheduled for October 3, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Watch the viral clip:

 

Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek has been the most consistent batter throughout the Asia Cup 2025. He smashed three back-to-back fifties in the Super 4 round of the tournament, including 74 against Pakistan, 75 against Bangladesh and 61 against Sri Lanka. In the 7 matches he played, he scored 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and was also named as the Player of the Tournament. He also got a car as an award for being the Player of the Tournament.


After winning the award and a car, he said, ''Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well.''

Members of Team India returned to India on Monday, September 29, after winning the Asia Cup for a record 9th time, defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Finals.

