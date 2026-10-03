Abhishek Sharma breaks Virat Kohli’s Pakistan record, equals Yuvraj Singh’s feat

In the Asian Games 2026 Final, Abhishek Sharma smashed a quick fifty against Pakistan, matching Yuvraj Singh's record against Pakistan and moving past Virat Kohli. Know more about Abhishek's milestones after the IND vs PAK match.

Abhishek Sharma scored 61 runs off just 28 balls in the Asian Games 2026 Final against Pakistan. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who produced a stunning batting display in the Asian Games 2026 Final match against Pakistan, helped his side take a good start in the crucial game. He scored 61 runs off just 28 balls, including three boundaries and seven sixes in his explosive innings, reaching a half-century in only 20 balls.

Abhishek Sharma equals Yuvraj Singh's record

With his seven sixes against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 Final, the 26-year-old equalled his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record of seven sixes in a single T20 innings against the arch-rivals.

For those unversed, Yuvraj achieved this feat against Pakistan in 2012 in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli

The Indian opener has surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 11 sixes against Pakistan in the 20-over format with his seven sixes in the latest contest. Before the game, Kohli had 11 sixes against Pakistan, and Abhishek had seven maximums to his name.

Now, after Abhishek's Asian Games knock on Saturday, his tally has reached 14, moving him ahead of Kohli.

Another major T20 record with six-hitting display

During his innings, Abhishek Sharma also breached the 400-sixes mark in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in just 3,513 balls. He surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle's record of touching 400 sixes in the format, becoming the second-fastest batter to achieve this, only behind Andre Russell, who reached the milestone in 3,027 balls.

Abhishek Sharma achieved this milestone in 3,513 balls, whereas Gayle reached the mark in 3,557 balls.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bat first, and his side didn't disappoint as the Men in Blue posted 211 runs in 20 overs. In the initial stage of the game, Abhishek strengthened the Indian innings with his hard-hitting half-century. In the later stage, Tilak Varma took charge and remained unbeaten on 51 off just 22 balls, building a partnership with Shivam Dube, who scored 27 runs off 15 balls. India finished their innings with 211 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs.

In reply, Pakistan failed to chase down the total due to a slow start and quick dismissals in the first 10 overs. In the end, India won the match by 19 runs, clinching the gold medal in the Asian Games 2026 cricket final.