Cricket

CRICKET

‘Scores of 0, 31, 0, 61’: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s father questions Sai Sudharsan selection in England series

Easwaran received his first call-up to the India squad during the 2021-22 season; however, since then, 15 players have made their Test debuts, yet Easwaran has not. His father, Ranganathan Easwaran, is frustrated by the continuous exclusions his son is experiencing.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

‘Scores of 0, 31, 0, 61’: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s father questions Sai Sudharsan selection in England series
Abhimanyu Easwaran (L), Sai Sudharasan

TRENDING NOW

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been part of Team India since December 2022; however, he has yet to make his debut for the team. After the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, it was anticipated that Abhimanyu would finally get his chance during the England tour. Instead, the management opted for Sai Sudharsan and brought back Karun Nair, both of whom did not leave a notable mark on the series.

In a recent interview, Abhimanyu Easwaran's father, Ranganathan Easwaran, shared that India’s coach Gautam Gambhir promised Easwaran that he would be given ample opportunities with Team India.

"Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, he assured him see you you're doing the right kind of things you'll get your turn you'll get a long run. I'm not the one who will push you out after one or two matches. I'll give you a long rope. That's what my son communicated to me. The entire coaching team assured him that he'll get his due, he'll get his long run. That's the best I can say. My son is waiting for 4 years, He's put in 23 years of hard work," Ranganathan Easwaran said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.

Ranganathan stated that Easwaran ought to have been given the opportunity to bat at No.3 during the England tour, prior to Sai Sudharsan, emphasizing that Easwaran possesses significant experience in batting under green conditions, having played extensively at Eden Gardens.

“He should have played one down. No ill feelings for Sai Sudharsan. Please understand he’s known to me, all of them are known to me. But the question is which place, means it's one down. Where does he fit in? You tell me 0, 31, 0, 61. They could have tried Abhimanyu, who has played about 30% of the matches on Eden Garden, which is a green track. He’s got experience on playing on green wicket. And the record suggest Abhimanyu is the player who holds on the innings for a long time,” he added.

The disappointed father was perplexed as well when the management chose to play Karun Nair at No. 3 instead of Easwaran.

"Karun Nair never played a one down. He's always played two down for Vidarbha and three down for Vidarbha. How does he come into contention of one down? Suddenly you'll find players who are playing four number and five number they become they become top order batsman. But my son is a top order batsman. He can't even move to three or four, he can play only opener. That's the yard stick which they use you know," he said.

"It is not about blaming selector. Selectors have faith in him. That is why they are picking him year after year in different teams. But the question is I feel IPL should not prevail over Ranji Trophy."

