Abdullah Shafique's century in the fourth innings leads Pakistan to victory in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 to lead Pakistan to a record run chase and a four-wicket victory on Wednesday in the opening cricket test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 to lead Pakistan to a record run chase and a four-wicket victory on Wednesday in a series-opening cricket test that went ahead despite a political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka. His 408-ball innings contained six boundaries and a six in an innings, although he did get some reprieves.

Shafique was lucky to survive an LBW appeal when he was on four. He was dropped on 135 when Dhananjaya de Silva missed a return catch and again on 151 as Pakistan closed in on the win. A rain delay after lunch on Day 5 slowed down Pakistan's push for victory with 11 runs still required, but it really was only a matter of time.

The previous highest successful run chase at Galle was Sri Lanka's 268 against New Zealand in 2019.

Together with overnight batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Shafique added 71 runs for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan inch toward the victory target of 342.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Rizwan eventually fell for 40 when Prabath Jayasuriya trapped him LBW, leaving Pakistan needing less than 70 runs with six wickets in hand. Sri Lanka also claimed the wicket of Agha Salman (12) in the last over before lunch, when Jayasuriya had him caught behind.

The wicket eased out with a lack of bounce helping the batters as the first test wore on. Sri Lanka didn't help its cause by spreading the field in a bid to stop boundaries and its defensive mindset only helped Pakistan's batters take singles. As the test was in progress, there was a protest organized just a few hundred meters from the stadium in Galle against the rising cost of living and corruption.

The protests in the capital Colombo have been taking place on a larger scale and forced cricket officials to shift the second test, originally scheduled for Colombo, to Galle with a Sunday start.

 

