‘Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?’: Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir over hypocrisy, threatens to go on strike

As India launches their Asia Cup 2025 journey later today, the Men in Blue are anticipated to field a fully robust team. This indicates that Jasprit Bumrah is poised to make his return to the Playing XI amidst the contentious debate surrounding workload management. Bumrah's workload became a significant point of contention, particularly during the England Test series, where he was absent from the Lord's and Oval Tests. The Asia Cup will signify Bumrah's comeback to the international white-ball arena following the T20 World Cup.

Earlier this year, during the tour of Australia, Bumrah sustained a stress fracture in his back, which sidelined him from the Champions Trophy, a tournament that India clinched. With the T20 World Cup looming in five months, India is keen on determining their squad composition, making the Asia Cup an excellent starting point. As the Men in Blue prepare for a series of ODIs, Tests, and T20Is, the management of Bumrah's participation is of utmost importance.

Nevertheless, the prospect of him starting against the UAE has not sat well with Ajay Jadeja. The former Indian batsman is not in favor of including Bumrah in the eleven, particularly because India is facing a less formidable opponent, and he has pledged to protest if the team management – head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav – opts to field the pace bowler tonight.

"What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don't protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic," Ajay Jadeja said on Sony Sports Network.

"The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike.

Jadeja's sentiments were shared by Irfan Pathan. Indeed, the former all-rounder from India asserts that if a player is included in the squad, the idea of managing workload should not be a consideration.

"You need to protect Bumrah, I understand. But what my opinion is, and I have said this during the England tour as well, is that if you have come to play a series, then you have to play it completely. You have not come into a series for recovery or management, you have come to play," said Pathan.

Bumrah is prepared to participate in a T20 version of the Asia Cup for the second time in his career. For many players from the UAE, this will be the most significant match. Encountering a Bumrah or bowling to a Shubman Gill is a rare experience for cricketers from Associate nations, and the Asia Cup provides them with an opportunity to engage with elite competition.

