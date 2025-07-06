'Ab toh retire ho gaya': Gautam Gambhir's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's 'jethani' persona goes viral

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Rishabh Pant, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and young opener Abhishek Sharma.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, cricket players Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma, and a recent episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" have given the internet a moment of pure gold. Fans have been laughing uncontrollably at Gambhir's quick and clever response when Rishabh Pant brought up Rohit Sharma's commanding presence.

When the host Kapil Sharma gently questioned the players about team relationships, a hilarious exchange broke out. A 'Jethani' is a phrase used to describe a domineering older sister-in-law who prefers to make decisions and take advantage of seniority. He asked them to pick a player who exhibits this behavior.

Pant's Candid Reveal

Rishabh Pant, who is renowned for being candid, answered right away, "Rohit bhai is like that." Rohit bhai performs admirably. The audience and his fellow cricket players on the couch immediately burst out laughing at his frank admission. The highlight, however, came from Gautam Gambhir. Upon hearing Pant's revelation, Gambhir burst into laughter and delivered a quick, perfectly timed punchline in Hindi: "Ab toh retire ho gaya. Haan haan, abhi naam le lo!" (Now he has retired. Yes, take his name now!)

Kapil Sharma asked " Who is Jethani of Indian cricket"



Rishabh Pant replied- " Rohit Sharma"



Gautam Gambhir added - " Abb toh sanyas le liya" ( laughing)



Retirement is the cleanest reality of cricket. #RishabhPantpic.twitter.com/SpAGUCXvHe July 5, 2025

This playful jab from Gambhir sent the studio audience into hysterics and quickly took over social media platforms. The comment is seen as a lighthearted reference to Rohit Sharma's recent retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025. Fans interpreted Gambhir's comment as a lighthearted recognition of Rohit's dominant and dominant personality within the team structure, suggesting that he feels free to discuss it now that he isn't in the Test dressing room.

The viral clip offers a unique look into cricket players' lighter side off the field and flawlessly portrays the friendship and lighthearted banter that frequently exist amongst players, including those in leadership positions.

Also read| Out or not out? Akash Deep's delivery to Joe Root sparks heated no-ball debate; Here's what the rulebook says