‘Ab teri baari’: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Kuldeep Yadav on Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's engagement post

The internet got talking after Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

While congratulations poured in India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a hilarious moment with teammate Kuldeep Yadav. The right-arm bowler pulled Kuldeep Yadav’s leg after the chinaman wrote a congratulatory message on Hardik Pandya’s post.

Sending across his wishes, Kuldeep commented saying: “Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan.” (Many many congratulations).”

In response, Chahal wrote: “Ab teri baari (Now, it’s your turn)” to which Kuldeep responded, “phle Aap (You first).”

As for cricket, the two bowlers have been included in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The duo were also a part of India’s squad during the West Indies series.

Pandya, on the other hand, is recovering from back surgery and is expected to be back later this month with the India A team in New Zealand. Pandya last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.