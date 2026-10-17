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AB de Villiers recalls Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured

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AB de Villiers recalls Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured

AB de Villiers has reflected on Virat Kohli’s early days, describing the Indian batting star as “arrogant” and “cocky” while revealing how his personality evolved over time. De Villiers shared insights into his transformation that helped shape him into a more mature cricketer

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

AB de Villiers recalls Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. (Image credit: RCB)
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Not many cricketers can say they share the kind of bond with Virat Kohli that AB de Villiers does. The two became friends from the moment they met on the field, but their relationship really grew once they started playing together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Over time, de Villiers’ respect for Kohli—both as a player and as a person—just kept getting stronger. Still, de Villiers admits he didn’t exactly warm up to Kohli right away. When they first met, he saw Kohli as “arrogant and cocky.”

On a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, de Villiers talked about his first impressions. Asked directly if Kohli came across as “arrogant and cocky,” de Villiers replied, “Yeah, and I think he'll agree with that.”

Pressing further, de Villiers explained where that feeling came from. Kohli’s confidence was through the roof, he said. “Just a high level of confidence and he's always played his cricket that way. It gets misinterpreted sometimes. In my case, that's what happened as well. He came across as overly confident,” de Villiers recalled.

“That was my first impression. It's always tongue-in-cheek when I say that, but I think he'll agree with that. He was a very confident youngster at the age of 19, 20, 21. Early days. That's also what's necessary to achieve great success. You really need to believe in your own ability and you just learn to manage that over the years,” he added.

De Villiers went on to say that Kohli mellowed out as he got older and more experienced. “That faded away as he grew older and as he became more balanced as a person and as a cricket player. I think he had a lot to prove when he was younger, and that faded away. And that also changed that sense of having to be overly confident with people, but that changed,” he said.

Also read| 'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

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