AB de Villiers questions Gautam Gambhir, references Shreyas Iyer's praise for VVS Laxman

AB de Villiers has reignited the debate around Team India's coaching setup by referencing Shreyas Iyer's praise for VVS Laxman. The former South Africa star questioned Gautam Gambhir's influence, sparking fresh discussion over India's coaching dynamics.

AB de Villiers has waded into the ongoing conversation around India’s coaching situation, especially after the team’s mixed outings under Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman. India had a tough time in the UK—losing a T20I series to Ireland for the first time ever, then coming up short against England in both T20Is and ODIs. Naturally, questions started flying about Gambhir’s leadership. But things quickly shifted when India headed to Zimbabwe. With VVS Laxman stepping in as coach, India turned things around and swept the series 3-0. The players looked sharper and more settled.

De Villiers pointed out Shreyas Iyer’s praise for Laxman, particularly the clear communication and freedom Laxman gave the squad. De Villiers wondered if Laxman’s style created a more relaxed environment. He didn’t claim to know for sure—he stressed he was just thinking out loud, not drawing conclusions.

"Shreyas Iyer had a lot of good things to say about VVS and how he handled the team. The messaging was spot-on, and players clearly felt they could play their natural game," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel. "Is there something bubbling beneath the surface? Maybe Gambhir’s feeling a bit of heat, because the players seem to enjoy VVS’s presence in the dressing room."

After the Zimbabwe series, Iyer personally thanked Laxman for his motivation and support. Laxman was only filling in—Gambhir took a short break after the draining UK tour but will return for the Sri Lanka Test series in August.

"I think we were flawless throughout, apart from the catches we dropped," Iyer said. "Everyone, including the support staff, gave their all. Thank you, VVS sir, for inspiring us. Every day we stepped on the field, whatever you told us rang true—we could all connect with it."

De Villiers sees a bit of healthy rivalry forming between Laxman and Gambhir. He suggested the latest results might shake things up—if players respond better to Laxman, Gambhir could have something to prove when he returns.

"It looks like there’s some competition going on," he said. "You step away for a bit to recharge, and suddenly the players are enjoying someone else at the helm. Maybe there’s something there—Laxman might be pushing Gambhir to raise his game too."

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