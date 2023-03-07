Search icon
AB de Villiers names greatest T20 player of all time and it's not Virat Kohli, Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Pollard, Suryakumar

There is no denying the fact that the Afghan star Rashid Khan grabs everyone’s attention in all franchise-based tournament and is one of the stars of the T20 cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers, who is widely regarded as one of the best T20 player of all time, has said that Afganistan spinner Rashid Khan is the ‘greatest T20 player of all time’. De Villiers’ answer has left many surprised because many thought that he would chose former RCB teammate and good friend Virat Kohli as the greatest player of the shortest form of the game.

"My greatest T20 player of all time is none other than Rashid Khan. He delivers with bat and ball. Match winner in both departments; he is a livewire in the field and has got the heart of a lion. He always wants to win; he’s very competitive, and he’s right there with one of the best T20 players. Not one of the best, the best", he said on SuperSport.

There is no denying the fact that the Afghan star grabs everyone’s attention in all franchise-based tournament and is one of the stars of the T20 cricket. Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 126 wickets in 77 games.

Kohli, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma and others are also regarded as very good T20 players.

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in T20Is, with 4008 runs. Team India captain Rohit Sharma has scored 3853 runs in T20Is. New Zealand's Tim Southee is the highest wicket-taker in T20I followed by Shakib Al Hasan.

