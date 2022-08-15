Search icon
'Happy 76th Independence Day India!' Ab de Villiers' huge error in tweet grabs attention of netizens

The video consisted of international batters likes Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

Ab de Villiers

As wishes poured in from across the globe on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, former South African AB de Villiers also joined the wagon.

Posting a message with a video along with other cricketers, he wrote, "Happy 76th #Independence day India! I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for. Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us!".

However, de Villiers made a gaffe that caught everyone’s eyes as instead of writing India's 75th Independence Day, he wrote 76th. He later acknowledged the error and said that he wanted to get all the attention.

"It was a tricky wicket, but I started well, I then got to the nervous 90s and started doubting myself, and then followed through with a six over extra to raise my bat,” he joked in one of the tweets.

However, he ended up highlighting the main event which was getting overshadowed by his tweet. He wrote, "Anyway, let’s focus on what’s important here, celebrating India."

