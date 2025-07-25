AB De Villiers creates history, becomes oldest player in WCL history to achieve THIS feat

The 41-year-old, who has returned to competitive cricket for the star-studded tournament, has shown no signs of rust. His masterclass against England came right after he had smashed a blistering 63 off 30 balls against the India Champions.

AB de Villiers turned back the clock in stunning fashion on Friday, unleashing a brutal, unbeaten 116 from just 51 balls to lead the South Africa Champions to a crushing 10-wicket victory over the England Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The 41-year-old, who has returned to competitive cricket for the star-studded tournament, has shown no signs of rust. His masterclass against England came right after he had smashed a blistering 63 off 30 balls against the India Champions, signaling that his incredible reflexes and 360-degree strokeplay remain as sharp as ever.

In the match against the England Champions, South Africa was chasing a modest target of 153. What followed was sheer dominance. De Villiers, who is also captaining the side, opened the innings with his long-time partner Hashim Amla. The pair dismantled the English attack, putting on an unbeaten partnership that saw them cruise to victory with plenty of overs to spare.

But the hundred wasn't just a match-winning knock; it was historic. At 41 years and 157 days old, de Villiers etched his name in the record books as the oldest player to score a century in the tournament's history.

His breathtaking 41-ball ton is also the second-fastest in the WCL. He joins an exclusive list of centurions, with Australia's Ben Dunk holding the record for the fastest hundred (35 balls), achieved at the age of 37, and fellow South African Sarel Erwee having scored his century in 50 balls at the age of 34.

With three dominant wins in as many games, the de Villiers-led South Africa Champions have all but locked in their spot in the semifinals. A victory in either of their remaining matches—against Pakistan Champions tonight in Leicester or against Australia Champions on July 27—will officially seal their place in the knockout stage.

